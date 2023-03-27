A school bus driver involved in an early morning head-on collision Friday on Cross Island Road was arrested on suspicion that he was drunk at the time and subsequently was charged.

A magistrate complaint was filed against Roy Joseph Quintanilla, 61, a Department of Public Works employee, in connection to the crash.

Officers with the Guam Police Department responded to the reported crash on Route 17 by Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Yona. The head-on collision involved a school bus and a Nissan Maxima.

Police conducted an investigation, questioning the drivers of both vehicles, but their stories did not match.

"The driver of the Nissan told police that, around 6:30 a.m., he was operating the Maxima westbound on Route 17 when he saw the school bus traveling eastbound, before encroaching on to his lane and colliding with him head-on,” the complaint stated.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital for treatment and, according to GPD, is pending surgery for injuries sustained in the crash.

Quintanilla’s initial statement allegedly made to officers blamed the driver of the Nissan for the crash.

"Quintanilla stated the Maxima had encroached onto his lane, causing the collision. During the interview, (the) defendant appeared highly intoxicated ... with bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, the strong odor of an intoxicating beverage, difficulties maintaining his balance, and having a generally irate and argumentative demeanor,” the complaint stated.

Quintanilla refused to take a sobriety test, and was arrested, police said in the complaint.

Police alleged that after Quintanilla was advised of his rights, he then "admitted he had been drinking from around midnight until the time he left work, estimating his consumption at (two to three) beers.”

"Following Quintanilla's arrest, government of Guam personnel conducted an administrative urinalysis that morning around 11 a.m. at Agat precinct, the results of which are not known to the undersigned,” the complaint continued.

There were no students aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

Quintanilla was charged with vehicular negligence as a third-degree felony and driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.

Department of Public Works Deputy Director Linda Ibanez told The Guam Daily Post the department will "let the investigation and adjudication process proceed."

When asked if Quintanilla would be placed on administrative leave pending adjudication, she said DPW would provide additional information Monday.