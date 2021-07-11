Striping and other roadwork continues this weekend into next week.

On Saturday morning DPW's highway maintenance team was out on Route 8 in Mongmong painting road stripes.

Dennis Eber, DPW highway maintenance supervisor, said they hoped to get a couple miles done that day so long as the weather holds out.

In other areas across the island, DPW officials are asking residents to be mindful of construction zones and to observe posted speed limits, signs and the directions of crew members.

Crews or contractors are working on the following projects:

• Temporary repairs at Atantano Bridge at the Piti and Santa Rita boundary. Motorists are advised that the southbound shoulder will remain closed at the Atantano Bridge in Santa Rita.

• Route 30 at Trankilo Street in Tamuning. Motorists are advised the Route 30 southbound lane is reduced to one lane in preparation for repair work in the area.

• Santa Rita village road is being resurfaced. DPW will continue road improvements and repairs along Route 12 from Sumay Memorial Street to Sgt. E. Cruz Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. There will be intermittent lane closures. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously, observe all posted traffic signs and carefully heed to flaggers.

Residents are encouraged to take alternative routes or adjust drive times.