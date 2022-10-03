There is no better indicator on Guam that election season has arrived than the erection of political signs brandishing candidates' faces and calls for support come time to cast ballots.

And now that the island is well into the season, myriad signs have come to dot the landscape surrounding roadways.

While these signs may prove prominent to some, while little more than background fodder to others, there are various laws governing the placement of political signs to ensure they do not not compromise public property or create hazards for motorists.

The Department of Public Works is responsible for enforcing these laws, according to its director, Vince Arriola. So far, there have been minimal complaints, easily less than a dozen, Arriola said.

The political sign laws are part of the island's zoning laws, and can be found at Title 21, Chapter 61 of the Guam Code Annotated.

Essentially, political signs may be posted only on private property. If that property is adjacent to a roadway, signs have to be at least 8 feet from the paved portion of the roadway, and posted in a way that doesn't impede traffic or driver visibility.

The definition of a political sign covers all free-standing billboards, posters, banners or displays that advocate for a political candidate or any matter to be presented to the electorate for vote. This includes items put on the property to put up or secure the sign in place.

If a resident does have a complaint, it usually takes a phone call and the sign gets moved to within the limits of a private property, according to Arriola.

Residents wanting to make complaints should have photos of the sign or signs and the location on hand. Complaints can be made at 671-646-3131, Arriola said.