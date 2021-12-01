DPW hosts field sobriety testing with help from California Highway Patrol

The Department of Public Works Office of Highway Safety is hosting Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement training this week at the Hyatt Regency Guam.

Instructors from the California Highway Patrol are on island to conduct the trainings. Local participants include Guam Police Department, Guam International Airport Authority Police, Port Authority of Guam Police, Department of Parks and Recreation, Judiciary of Guam, Office of the Attorney General, and the Department of Corrections.

“The timing for this training is perfect as we gear up for our annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign,” said DPW Director Vince Arriola. “As our front line law enforcement officers commit to ensuring safer streets, we hope for the same level of commitment from all drivers, so that everyone can have a safe and happy holidays.”

The SFST training will guide police officers through the traffic stop, face-to-face interview, Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, intake processing, report writing, and courtroom testimony. By incorporating classroom, dry run, and practical exercises, officers will be better prepared to detect and remove impaired drivers. The ARIDE training will instruct law enforcement officers on the difference between alcohol and drug impaired drivers, and detection methods. Officers will learn the observable signs of seven major drug categories, medical conditions that mimic drug influence, and expectations while encountering impaired drivers.

“As we enter the height of the holidays, we are encouraged that our law enforcement officers are being armed with the training they need to keep our streets safe and protect our people from reckless drivers on the road,” said acting Gov. Josh Tenorio.

“Driving while impaired is illegal and fatalities attributed to impaired driving are completely preventable. We remind our community that everyone on the road has a family and may be returning home to them. Please prioritize the safety and wellbeing of everyone, whether it is protecting them from COVID-19 or on the road.”

(Daily Post Staff )