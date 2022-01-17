DPW increases number of building inspectors from three to six in 2021

The Department of Public Works has hired three more building inspectors in 2021, for a total of six now at the department, according to DPW Director Vince Arriola.

"It's a slow process but we are going to beef up our building inspector staffing," Arriola said. "It does take a while to do the announcement, vet them through qualifications and things of that nature."

The Guam Daily Post first asked DPW about its building inspectors in July 2021 following the collapse of a condominium building in Surfside, Florida in June of that year. The incident resulted in the deaths of nearly 100 people, according to national media reports.

At the time, DPW was said to have a current crew of three inspectors but was looking to hire seven more.

But this week, Arriola said seven or eight building inspectors in total would be a good number for the department considering current circumstances.

"Construction is still strong here. And then on top of that, whenever business licenses are renewed, a lot of the commercial buildings have to go through reinspection. So that's an ongoing thing," Arriola said. "If there's a construction boom on Guam, we're going to need a lot more inspectors, but it just depends on the season. But I think with a good seven or eight, we're able to rotate them ... Inspectors don't just do inspections. Some of them could be doing plan review as well. So we double up on their job duties."

DPW also addresses derelict buildings, although building inspectors aren't directly responsible for these buildings. That falls on staff from the Office of Rights-of-Way and the Capital Improvement Projects division, according to Arriola.

"But if (building inspectors) are out there and notice a derelict building, they bring that to our attention and we get our derelict building inspectors out there," Arriola said.

DPW identified 115 derelict structures throughout the island last year and was able to inspect 75 of the buildings, according to the report Arriola provided during an Islandwide Beautification Task Force meeting in December. Fifty-six have received citations while 12 cases have been resolved, which Arriola acknowledged last month to be a small amount but "better than nothing."