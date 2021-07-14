DPW looking at raising speed limits in certain areas

The Department of Public works is looking at potentially increasing the speed limit in certain areas of the island. DPW Director Vince Arriola told lawmakers during a budget hearing Tuesday that his agency has a program management team that consults on federal highway issues.

"We have an individual there who is a traffic engineer that studies these kinds of things ... We are looking at adjusting some of the speed limits, some of the areas on Guam based on signage and lane markings to make sure it continues to be safe," Arriola said. "I haven't received his report, but we are looking to increase speed limits in certain areas."

The highest speed limit on Guam is 35 miles per hour, but as Sen. Joe San Agustin noted when he asked Arriola if a study was being done to change the speed limit, the average driving speed is higher among Guam's motorists.

The question was predicated by a presentation earlier in the budget hearing when Arriola stated that DPW is looking to use federal funding to purchase two digital speed limit signs, which will be used throughout major roadways as part of efforts to curtail speeding and imprudent driving.

"These large digital signs will indicate a vehicle's speed as it passes through a given road or highway. This is known to be very effective. It informs the drivers what their speed is and hopefully, to bring it down to a safe speed limit," Arriola said.

Safety for the biking community

Sen. Telena Nelson made note of the growing biking community on Guam and asked Arriola if DPW was drafting a plan to add bike lanes to Guam's main highways.

"That's a real big safety issue," Arriola said. "I know many years ago they made a bike lane as part of Marine Drive, as part of some of the major routes ... To do a real bike lane, it really should be off the main highway where cars and vehicles travel."

A proper bike lane will require at least 4 feet of pavement off the main highway but that space simply isn't available in a lot of main routes and highways, he added.

"If you look at it, most, if not all of Marine Drive, once you get from the road, it gets to a sidewalk," Arriola said, adding that it was unsafe.

Installing bike lanes will require significant studies, Arriola said.

Nelson implored Arriola to seek an urban planner and move forward with such a project.

"We don't want to see another incident when someone hits a biker and it's a fatal accident ... I only foresee the biking community will become much larger in the upcoming months and years, and so I'm hoping that you would work towards a plan," Nelson said.

Arriola said some routes, such as Route 8 and 10, can make accommodations for bike lanes and that is something the agency will look into.