DPW: Multiple road construction projects islandwide, expect delays

With several road construction projects ongoing, the Department of Public Works is advising motorists to drive cautiously through construction zones, observe posted speed limits and signs, and heed flaggers. DPW also encourages using alternate routes or adjusting drive times when feasible.

A traffic advisory for the week, posted at the Guam public notices website, lists various road construction happening islandwide, along with cautionary remarks and notices.

The public is advised not to enter the construction area along Route 14B. There is a full road closure between Congressman Palting Loop and Pale San Vitores Road for the construction of a new retaining wall and widening of the road.

Motorists are also advised to slow down along Route 5 in Santa Rita, between Route 2A to Route 17, as construction activities continue with intermittent lane closures.

Resurfacing work continues along Route 14 in Tamuning, from Route 1 to Route 14B.

From Monday to Saturday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., motorists should note that there will be lane shifts and intermittent lane closures at the following locations:

E.T. Calvo Memorial Park/Route 1 intersection to The Carpet Store

Route 14 (Chalan San Antonio) from Great National Insurance to the Archbishop Felixberto Flores Circle

Route 14 from the ITC intersection up to KFC

The Department of Public Works also notes that the all-day closure of one lane around Archbishop Flores Circle and its approaches on Route 14 will remain throughout the week.

Contractors will also continue surveying along Route 14 and flaggers will be present to assist surveyors.

On Saturday, around 5 p.m., contractors will be milling and paving along Route 14, from Pacific Tyre to California Mart.

"All traffic will be diverted to the (Guam Premier Outlets) side, allowing for both ways of traffic. Access to businesses will be maintained. Construction activities will be completed with all lanes open on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 at 6 a.m.," the DPW traffic advisory stated.

On Sunday for Route 14, also around 5 p.m., contractors will be milling and paving from Ruby Tuesday to Community First Guam Federal Credit Union.

"All traffic will be diverted to the Sakura Dining side, allowing for both ways of traffic. Access to businesses will be maintained. Construction activities will be completed with all lanes open on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023 at 6 a.m.," the traffic advisory stated.

There is also striping and marking occurring along Route 8 from Monday to Wednesday, with temporary lane closures from Coast360 Federal Credit Union to Biang Street, and eastbound, between Benson and the intersection with Route 33.

While dates are pending, milling and paving on Mai Mai Road in Chalan Pago-Ordot is scheduled to occur sometime this week, and there will be intermittent lane closures, according to the traffic advisory.