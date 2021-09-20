DPW preparing to address derelict buildings, then place liens on properties

The Department of Public Works is preparing the next steps in its efforts to tackle unsafe, derelict buildings.

Vince Arriola, DPW director, at the monthly meeting of the Islandwide Beautification Task Force, said while the department continues to issue and work with landowners on notices of violation, it is also preparing to enter “phase two” of enforcement activities.

“That involves issues with homeowners or landowners who have not responded to any of our notices of violation – or have not taken any steps to mitigate, repair, restore or just make safe the buildings we have provided notices of violation for,” he said at the IBTF meeting.

Subsequent actions are being worked on with government lawyers, to help plan for DPW to perform improvements on derelict buildings itself and place a lien on the property. Local law already affords several options, including for the government to fence, board up and clean up the property, Arriola said.

“We do have to make sure due process is followed – the landowner or homeowner is notified, and they’ve been properly served. So we’re working on that phase two process right now.”

Islandwide inspections continue, and about four new notices were issued by DPW, according to Arriola. Many responsible parties have been compliant, but the department is also having difficulty communicating with title holders who are off island. Around 90% of homeowners who were issued notices in Sinajana were not on Guam, he said.

Derelict buildings are essentially structures that appear to be safety or health hazards for the community. Public Works has the authority to issue a notice of violation to property owners along with a timeline for response, and then a timeline to act.

Some of the buildings identified by DPW have been subsequently demolished, while others have been secured from squatters and given a fresh coat of paint.

“We’re being as patient as we can. People are aware of what the goal is here. But if push comes to shove, and we need to go in and make it safe for either the homeless or children … then (DPW) will do it,” Arriola said.