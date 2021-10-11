DPW recommends changes to proposal on derelict buildings

Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola recommended a number of changes to a measure intended to modernize and strengthen regulations for derelict buildings, including adjustments to notification timelines and ranges for penalties.

Bill 151-36 was introduced by Sen. James Moylan and co-sponsored by Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr. and Chris Duenas. It is intended to address unsafe derelict structures and allow DPW inspectors to enforce reasonable timelines to address the buildings, according to Moylan during Tuesday's legislative public hearing on the bill.

The bill would also add to the penalty for entering unsafe structures without permission from the director of the Department of Public Works. It would place mandated community service of up to 100 hours, plus an additional 50 hours for each subsequent violation, on top of the current fine of up to $1,000 per violation.

The measure was introduced following visits to the derelict parking garage in Tumon, which was part of the now-demolished Royal Palm Resort, but has now been fenced off under new ownership. The parking garage often drew homeless residents.

The bill requires notification to property owners within 10 days of making a finding on an unsafe structure, but Arriola said Tuesday that DPW sometimes faces a 60-day turnaround time for notices and postings.

"We're faced with issues that may include the property owners having passed. Probate may be pending. Lack of an appointed administrator. Identifying the last legal owner of the properties. Addresses are incorrect or may have changed. And sometimes government records may conflict," Arriola said.

The director also suggested implementing a range of penalties, with a minimum and a maximum amount, rather than the direct fines in Bill 151.

"What we're suggesting is maybe a range of anywhere from $1,000 to $10,000, depending on the severity of compliance, noncompliance, the repairs that may be needed, the demolition and what other resources we may have to put into this," Arriola said. "We should also assume that some of these cases may find their way to the judicial system, and having this latitude and this discretion helps both the government and the landowner."

Arriola also suggested increasing timelines for hearings as a number of landowners are off island, and families may have to decide representation if owners are off island or deceased, as well as other issues that arise with property ownership.

'More than just eyesores'

"We appreciate the recommendations of DPW Director Vince Arriola, as the intent of the legislation is to simply modernize an existing policy, make it reasonably enforceable, and allow it to serve its objective. We aren't recreating the wheel, rather we are just polishing it," Moylan stated in a release after the hearing.

"Derelict structures are more than just eyesores within our island," he said. "Whether they become illegal dumping grounds for trash, house illicit activity, create fire or public health hazards, or essentially affect the beautification of a community, such problems need to be addressed by the government within a reasonable timeline."