DPW repaving Mai Mai Road, installing new LED streetlights

Motorists traveling on Mai Mai Road will soon have a smoother ride, while motorists across the island will have an easier time driving at night as the green light has been given to repair the thoroughfare and install new streetlights.

Vincent Arriola, director of the Department of Public Works, addressed officials of the Islandwide Beautification Task Force on the considerable amount of safety concerns for Mai Mai Road.

“About three weeks ago, we sent a letter to the mayor of Chalan Pago-Ordot and the letter basically outlined our reasons ... we want to move forward with paving along Mai Mai. And the primary reason for that really is the health and safety of the residents in there and emergency access for emergency vehicles,” said Arriola.

DPW sent the letter to the mayor asking him to inform residents, however, Arriola stated that no response was received from any of the residents or the mayor.

“As we all know, that road has numerous safety issues, logistics issues and commission issues. So we know there are a number of areas within the road that are owned by private citizens and to really address that will probably take years. Whether it be the sale of portions of it to the government, government condemnation (and) things of that nature. But there are a lot of easement issues. Based on health and safety access of emergency vehicles, we made the call to go out to mill and pave certain portions of Mai Mai Road. For the most part, it would be from (the Department of Corrections) to Route 4. That seems to be the major portions of Mai Mai Road that need to be repaved,” Arriola said, noting that the decision has been made to go ahead and repave.

Other villages

As the island moves into the dry season, Arriola said that they hope to accelerate the repaving of other roads throughout the villages. He also stated that they are working with a contractor to send a task order out very soon.

Former mayor, Robert Lizama, special assistant to the governor on municipal affairs, addressed the safety issues regarding the number of streetlights that needed to be repaired or installed.

“As of Jan. 9, Guam Power Authority has reported back to the Department of Public Works and my office that 869 streetlights have already been installed since the implementation of the new streetlight installation. So the process, again in working with the mayors, is any new application goes through my office, so that we can track it and ensure that these new streetlights are not in any confusion with old applications through DPW,” said Lizama, an employee of the governor's office.

Lizama noted that all the applications that have been submitted to his office from the other mayors have already been cleared by his office and DPW has approved and are sending them to GPA.

“That is where we are hopeful that we can get an additional team through GPA to assist on these streetlights. Because what we’re tracking is that we’ve submitted over 1,000 streetlights for new installation and with only 869 as of Jan. 9, 2023, already installed,” said Lizama.

He also pointed out that more streetlights are being requested from villages such as Yigo, Sånta Rita-Sumai and Inalåhan.

“I appreciate that (the mayors) are aggressively going out there and taking a look at their areas around their village to see where lighting is necessary and we’ve asked, of course, that concentration be near bus stops, hills, curves and areas of grave concern that they identify,” said Lizama.

Arriola added residents are even testing out the roads, stepping on the pavement (and) saying how thankful they are and that "it’s a very smooth road." He also noted that the new lights being used is an added bonus.

“We’re seeing considerable savings from the switch, from the different types of streetlights that GPA had originally to LEDs. We’re seeing considerable savings in expenditures. So, we can actually put quite a number of new streetlights out there,” said Arriola.

Arriola encouraged residents to go to their respective village mayor to propose more streetlights in their area where they are needed.

“I think Guam Power Authority’s goal is to have a streetlight on every other pole,” added Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.