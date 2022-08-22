DPW reports shortage of bus drivers doesn't impact school transportation

The Guam Department of Public Works is experiencing a shortage of certified school bus drivers, despite the recent boot camp to beef up personnel.

DPW is working with the current administration to fill the empty driving positions.

“Unfortunately DPW is experiencing a shortage in certified school bus drivers,” said Linda Ibanez, DPW deputy director. “Although our recent Boot Camp program with the DOL (Department of Labor) and GCC (Guam Community College) showed promise with a significant number of school bus driver participants, the camp yielded only six new drivers to our team. We continue to work with the Department of Administration and Labor as well as other mediums to fill the current vacancies.”

There are 10 vacant bus driving positions at DPW.

She noted, however, that the lack of drivers operating buses does not affect school transportation.

“The first week of bussing for the return of the school year went smoothly and without any major delays or issues,” Ibanez said.

She shared with The Guam Daily Post one of the ways DPW is handling the matter.

“Operationally, multiple trips per bus (i.e. double back) on an affected route is required to compensate for the driver shortage,” Ibanez said.

Currently, there are a total of 103 DPW school bus drivers and six supervisors.

Those interested in becoming a bus driver can directly reach DOA’s Division of Human Resources by calling 671-475-1288/1132 or visiting the website.

“We’d like to thank the parents, students and the Guam Department of Education for their continued support, and look forward to another successful and safe year,” Ibanez said.