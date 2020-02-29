DPW's Jesse Garcia named acting DPR director

Guam Department of Public Works Deputy Director Jesse Garcia has been named acting director of the Guam Department of Parks and Recreation following Richard Ybanez’s resignation.

The governor’s office said, given the number of swimming pool closures associated with the previous pool maintenance contractor, “we are assessing pool infrastructure at both sites to ensure any new procurement for services has the proper scope.”

“(We) don’t have an ETA on assessment, but it will be his top priority,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin stated.

The public swimming pools in Hagåtña and Dededo have had issues with leaks and the machinery that is supposed to clean the water.

Garcia said he’ll be working with Deputy Director Victor Villagomez and the DPR staff to ensure the agency’s mandates are being met. He said, while the swimming pools won’t be the only thing he looks at, it will definitely be a focus.

Garcia said he will remain the deputy director of DPW as well.

“I just want to help,” he said. “DPR has a lot of responsibilities … I’m going to see what I can do to help ensure they meet those mandates.”