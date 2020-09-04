DPW, schools, fire stations hit with COVID

Over the past few weeks, eight employees of the Department of Public Works tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, DPW Deputy Director Jesse Garcia said on Thursday.

"We were notified of the latest one on Wednesday," Garcia told The Guam Daily Post. "They're not on the DPW compound."

On Thursday, the Joint Information Center also reported two Guam Fire Department firefighters tested positive for COVID-19, and two more Guam Department of Education employees tested positive.

In the GDOE cases, one is an employee at Merizo Martyrs Memorial School and the other is employed at M.U. Lujan Elementary School. Both cases were identified through contact tracing.

Close contacts of the confirmed GDOE cases will be contacted directly by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Areas of both campuses have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting. GDOE employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed, a JIC statement said.

'Not from their colleagues'

Garcia said the eight DPW employees didn't get the infection from their colleagues at the department or the compound, but from other sources, based on contact tracing.

Many of DPW's employees are teleworking or working remotely, he said, adding that anyone who can take the time off to get tested if they want to.

DPW, he said, also asks employees to stay home if they are not feeling well and to get tested.

"Employees' health and safety is a priority," he said.

2 firefighters

Two firefighters are in isolation after testing positive.

The first one started feeling ill on Sunday, with an elevated temperature while on duty at the Tamuning Fire Station, according to GFD and JIC.

He was instructed to isolate at home.

On Monday, another firefighter, assigned to the Dededo Fire Station, reported feeling ill and was instructed to self-quarantine until he was tested Wednesday. He was instructed to continue home isolation procedures.

GFD said interviews were conducted at both stations and it was determined that no personnel met the close contact criteria at the Tamuning Fire Station.

However, because of the closer quarters and additional rescue personnel at the Dededo Fire Station, the possibility of close contact spread was significantly increased, GFD officials stated.

"For the protection of our firefighters and the community, it is necessary to modify operations at the Dededo Fire Station until the personnel assigned there are tested," GFD Chief Daniel Stone said.

Stone said this is a temporary situation for one of the two shifts that were affected until testing is completed.

Operations will still continue and emergency services to the community will not be hampered, he said.

Both fire stations underwent decontamination. Personnel were also reminded to continue strict adherence to safety directives and to continue social distancing both on and off duty, GFD and JIC said.