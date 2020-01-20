DPW: Slow down and heed flaggers

The Department of Public Works encourages motorists to drive cautiously through construction zones, observe all posted speed limit and construction signs, and heed flaggers. Additionally, to avoid traffic delays caused by the construction work, drivers may want to consider alternative routes, or leaving home or work earlier.

Route 3 Widening

Construction activities continue along Route 3, from just north of Route 28 to Potts Junction in Dededo. Activities along Mabolo Drive at the Route 3 intersection continue and may require temporary lane shifts, and diversions at various times from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the week.

The DPW contractor continues to work on sidewalks, curbs and gutters, and guardrail relocation at Route 3. The northbound right turn only lane from Route 3 onto Route 28 will be closed. Right turns will be allowed from the through lane.

One lane of Artero Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, Jan. 20, to Friday, Jan. 24; and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Activities along Route 3 approximately 500 feet north of Artero Road will require the northbound lane to shift onto the new pavement from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the week.

Route 1/Route 8 Resurfacing and Route 8/Canada-Toto Loop Intersection

From 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, the DPW contractor will be milling and paving the southbound lanes at the Route 1-Route 8 Intersection in Hagåtña. Access to all businesses along this construction route will remain open.

The work will shift to the northeast corner on Sunday, Jan. 26. The DPW contractor will be milling and paving along the northeast corner at the Route 1-Route 8 Intersection in Hagåtña. Access to all businesses along this construction route will remain open.

Harmon Industrial Park Roadway Rehabilitation

Hawaiian Rock Products will continue construction activities on Harmon Industrial Park Road from Black Construction to the CalPac office. The westbound lane will be closed. There will be intermittent lane closures on the eastbound lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guam Waterworks Authority work on Route 4

There will be no left turn at the intersection of Route 4 and West O'Brien Drive, near the Guam Judicial Center. Guam Waterworks Authority crews continue to work on a yearlong sewage line project that currently extends from that intersection toward McDonald's but will eventually make its way toward Chamorro Village.