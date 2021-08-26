The Department of Public Works is standing firm on its decision to halt the solar plant project's construction in Mangilao until the contractor, Samsung E&C America, has fully corrected the violations stated in the notice of violation issued by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, according to DPW Director Vince Arriola.

Guam EPA spokesman Nicholas Lee said the agency does not yet have an estimated timeline from Samsung on when it can expect to fully comply.

Jeong Heon Kim, president of KEPCO Mangilao Solar LLC, a subsidiary of South Korea's largest electric company, and the project owner, said Samsung is working with Guam EPA and other agencies to assess the extent of the problem at the site and provide any needed remediation.

The notice was issued in late July after stormwater runoff impacted nearby private residences and Marbo Cave, a hiking and tourist destination in the area. It was determined that Samsung did not properly follow approved sediment and erosion controls.

The solar farm is a major project for the Guam Power Authority, both in terms of mitigating future fuel costs and complying with the terms of a consent decree with the U.S. EPA. Delays on the project or cancellation would adversely affect ratepayers through the fuel surcharge and through federal penalties, according to GPA.

Most of the work on the project is complete. Kim said they are on track to have the solar farm fully commissioned by Dec. 21 and that they hope the stop-work order will be modified to permit work on the solar farm while the remediation is being performed.

Korean Electric Power Co., or KEPCO, previously announced it secured $200 million in bank financing for the project. It hopes to recoup the money by selling solar energy to GPA.

He also said they share the community's concern regarding the reported stormwater run off on to the nearby properties, including Marbo Cave.