The Guam Department of Public Works has issued a "Stop Work Order" halting construction at the $200 million solar plant site that's owned by a subsidiary of Korea Electric Power Company, or KEPCO.

The order was issued Friday and takes effect today.

Public Works Director Vince Arriola said the stop order was issued following the lead of the Guam Environmental Protection Agency. Last month, Guam EPA issued a notice of violation against KEPCO and its construction contractor Samsung E&C America after mudflow and flooding ruined the once crystal-clear freshwater swimming pools of Marbo Cave and sent runoff into adjacent and nearly properties. The environmental agency found that erosion control measures were not followed.

The Guam attorney general's office also has sued the developer and contractor for allegedly causing damage to Guam's underground drinking water source.

DPW’s stop work order indicated that Samsung’s construction was not consistent with the plans submitted and approved for the project which has been ongoing since July 2020.

Guam EPA and other GovGuam entities were not made aware of the substantial discharge of runoff and sediment into the surrounding areas until July 23, 2021. It was discovered after visitors went to Marbo Cave, a popular hiking destination, and found the cave and pools covered in mud.

On Aug.11, DPW and Guam EPA conducted further site inspections of the KEPCO project and the adjoining lands, including Marbo Cave.

The order said, “at such inspections, it was apparent that neither KEPCO nor Samsung (has) done any remediation or repair of the substantial damage they caused, particularly to Marbo Cave, the freshwater pools and surrounding areas.”

DPW said the contractor’s lack of effort to address the violations and damage to the environment prompted the department to take action.

“Based on that, we issued a stop order and my main reason for doing that is I did not want the contractor there to be working on other items other than remediation, repair and mitigation of the damages that were done at the site,” Arriola said.

The only work that will be allowed at the solar plant will be mitigation to prevent future erosion and environmental damage, according to DPW.

“I want 100% attention to work on the ponding basin, flood mitigation, flood control, repair of the private property that was done as a result of the floodwaters entering the property and basically the compliance with EPA’s notice of violation,” the director added.

The stop order will remain in effect until the contractor is able to rectify problems in GEPA's notice of violation.

The project must implement erosion control and stormwater management, build a road and embankment, and build foundations on which the solar panels can rest, according to the order.

Arriola said, once that happens, DPW will clear the project to move forward.

The project is being developed for KEPCO, through its subsidiary, to sell solar energy to Guam Power Authority under a purchase agreement that KEPCO, which is South Korea's largest electric company, has estimated to be worth $340 million.