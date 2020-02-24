DPW temporarily suspends Hagåtña road project that caused major traffic delay

The major traffic delay that many drivers experienced on Saturday along Route 1, Marine Marine Corps Drive, in East Agana has forced the Department of Public Works to temporarily suspend the project.

The delays had some drivers waiting nearly one hour in southbound traffic between the Alupang Beach Towers in Tamuning and the traffic light at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 8 in Hagåtña.

According to DPW Deputy Director Jesse Garcia, they're meeting with the contractor, Hawaiian Rock Products, to reevaluate their traffic control plan.

“We are meeting with the contractor to come up with a better solution,” said Garcia.

He said DPW had anticipated the flow of traffic to run similarly to the way traffic operated during repairs being made last year at the tri-intersection of Routes 8, 10 and 16 in Barrigada.

That project was done over 14 weekends, Garcia said.

“There wasn’t any issues then but, I guess it didn’t happen the same way, so that’s why we suspended the project (in Hagatna),” he said. “We are trying to put out the best quality road.”

The initial plan was for the DPW contractor to install traffic sensor loops along the intersection of Routes 1 and 8 in Hagåtña beginning this past weekend and through the end of this week. Then, intermittent lane closures and lane shifts were expected from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over the weekend, the contractor’s plans included milling and paving different sections of the roads leading to the Hagåtña intersection from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The project was suspended after Saturday's traffic delays.

“They are trying to improve the quality of the asphalt,” Garcia said.

He said they hope to have the traffic control plan finalized before the end of this week to determine if the project will continue this Saturday.