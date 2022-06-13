DPW to meet with engineering firm on Hagåtña pool work

The Department of Public Works is planning to meet next week with engineering firm AmOrient to negotiate on assessment work for the troubled Hagåtña swimming pool.

According to DPW Director Vince Arriola, the project is to update a 2014 assessment of the pool, as well as conduct a new assessment "to give us a plan of attack" on whether the pool can be salvaged.

The Hagåtña pool, which is the only public pool that can properly accommodate competitive training and other serious swimming activities, has been out of commission for more than two years now. It was closed initially due to water quality issues, but the pool has seen frequent shutdowns over the last several years due to various problems.

Lawmakers touched on the status of the pool during a budget hearing Thursday with the Department of Parks and Recreation. DPR Director Roque Alcantara said negotiations with the engineering firm were supposed to be done June 3.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Arriola said the engineering firm requested a delay because an official became ill, and negotiations haven't taken place. He said he won't know how long the assessment will take until the parties get into negotiations, but he doesn't anticipate it will take too long.

"I would imagine 90 days, 120 at the most," Arriola said. "The review and assessment will include the entire structure of the pool, ... the geological condition of the pool, the pumping system, the filtration system and all ancillary equipment related to the pool. So, the entire Hagåtña pool facility."

DPW is part of the governor's Hagåtña pool task force, according to Arriola. He said there had been talk of putting a new pool in Dededo, next to pool facilities already there, in case the Hagåtña pool is no longer viable. Another site is somewhere in Tiyan, "right in the area of the baseball or the football field," Arriola said.

"But they really wanted to push this, to see whether the Hagåtña pool could get remediated and renovated," he said.