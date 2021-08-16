DPW to operate school buses at full capacity

Department of Public Works school buses this school year are back to operating at full capacity, which means a bus is allowed to carry 60 students in one trip to and from schools.

With seats at a maximum of 24 inches apart in school buses, The Guam Daily Post asked if DPW was able to implement the 3-foot physical distancing guideline with full student capacity.

"No, they are in every seat, some seats can fit one, while other seats can fit two. But after every run each bus is completely sanitized for the next group," said Vince Arriola, director of DPW.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the following guidelines are included in the recommendation: "Maintain social distancing in the bus, including at entry doors. Limit the number of students in the bus at one time. Consult state and local guidance, if available. Drivers and aides should create distance between children on school buses, including seating children one student per row facing forward and skipping rows between students. Children from the same household can sit together, if needed."

With the CDC guidance allowing for flexibility, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services on Aug. 5 issued updated guidance for transportation of students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Public Health's updated guidance included that DPW must ensure physical distance between students and personnel when possible, including assigned seating, open windows for ventilation and sanitization, while also allowing for students from the same families to sit next to each other.

"We made sure all the kids wore masks, they did temperature checks and they did hand sanitizing, it went real well," Arriola said.

'A lot of responsibility'

Although it went well, buses operating at full capacity with students less than 3 feet apart has raised concern in the community.

He said DPW has worked closely with the Guam Department of Education on health and safety measures to address these concerns.

Discussion leading up to the new school year looked at the possibility of having students' temperatures checked by bus drivers, but it was not a viable option for DPW.

Instead, GDOE asked parents to ensure their child is healthy before sending them to ride the bus.

Arriola said, "I was assured by GDOE that they communicated to all the students' parents that they are required and must temperature check their child before the child leaves for the bus."

Under the assumption that parents are doing their part, Arriola said there are other measures to protect students from risk of transmission of COVID-19 on the buses.

"There's no socializing on the bus; that is strictly prohibited. You get in the bus and you start from the back of the bus when you load to school and no socializing. You sit down, keep still, you have your mask on and your hands have been sanitized and temperature checked before you get on the bus. That's part of the precautions," Arriola said.

He stressed that the responsibility for student safety is shared and asked for continued collaboration.

"There's a lot of responsibility on the parents, and a lot of responsibility on the schools and we are supposed to be smack right in between so you know we all have to work together to keep students safe," Arriola said.