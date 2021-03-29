DPW to work with DPHSS if homeless individuals found during inspections

The Department of Public Works has not encountered any individuals living in derelict buildings inspected as part of an ongoing government beautification initiative, but the overwhelming majority of the buildings have shown signs of people having lived there, according to DPW Director Vince Arriola.

An old apartment building behind the Acanta Mall in Tumon, which homeless individuals have been known to use as a shelter, underwent demolition last week. It was one of the rundown buildings noticed by DPW.

The department does not work with organizations that address homelessness for the derelict buildings inspections and, speaking more frankly, Arriola said his responsibility is to follow laws governing DPW, including laws to address derelict and unsafe structures.

But while inspectors have not encountered any individuals during site reviews, the old Tumon apartment building included, DPW would contact the Department of Public Health and Social Services if inspectors happen on that situation "to get their assistance and their take on assisting the homeless people in there," Arriola said.

"I meet weekly with our staff on what's happening out there and I'm sure I would be advised if any of the homes or buildings are being lived in," he added later.

Part of the issue is that homeless individuals may leave when they see government officials, according to the director.

As of last week, DPW had inspected six buildings in the Tumon-Tamuning area, nine in Sinajana, six in Mongmong-Toto-Maite, six in Agana Heights and 31 in Agat. The program is going well but it isn't moving as fast as he would like, Arriola said during an Islandwide Beautification Task Force meeting this month. He was working on following up with mayors of larger villages to get their help identifying buildings in need of inspection.

There may be hundreds of derelict buildings on Guam, Arriola said, and DPW will try to address all of them.

Derelict buildings are essentially structures that appear to be safety or health hazards for the community. Public Works has the authority to issue notices of violation to property owners, along with a timeline for response, and then a timeline to act. If no action is taken, and the building is a clear concern, the government of Guam has the authority to secure the premises and later recover expenses from the property owner, according to Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, who is the task force chairman.