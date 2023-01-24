DPW: Traffic delays, ongoing road work

It’s going to be a hectic week for drivers as road construction continues to affect traffic conditions on island.

The Guam Department of Public Works, in a construction update and traffic advisory, asks that motorists observe all posted speed limits and construction signs, carefully heed flaggers when present, and plan for alternate routes or adjusted drive times when out on the road.

DPW and the Guam Police Department remind drivers to practice caution when commuting through certain areas.

Preparations for the transport of heavy haul cargo for the Ukudu Power Plant has begun and caution is advised as road crews will be removing medians on Marine Corps Drive and Aspinall Avenue, near the Hagåtña Boat Basin. Subscribe to poweronthemove.org to stay informed on the Ukudu Power Plant heavy haul move.

Motorists are advised that from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, there will be lane shifts and temporary closures along Route 28 (Ysengsong Road) from Buena Vesta Avenue to Bumuchachu Street as Route 28 rehabilitation continues in Dededo.

On Wednesday, also in Dededo, Chalan Pujitos pavement resurfacing work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Intermittent lane closures will be in effect where milling and paving will happen, weather permitting. Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution.

Motorists in Sånta Rita-Sumai are advised that Route 5 and portions of Route 12 to Naval Magazine will continue reconstruction and widening. Activities will continue along Route 5 from Route 2A to Juan C. Lizama Street with intermittent lane closures. Motorists are advised to slow down when driving through this area.

Ypao Road reconstruction and widening from Route 14 to Carmen Memorial Drive, cliffside, in Tamuning, will continue until May. There is a full road closure between Congressman Palting Loop and Pale San Vitores Road for the construction of a new retaining wall and widening of Ypao Road. Motorists will have to take alternate routes.

Guardrail repair and replacement along Route 4, between Route 1 and Route 10, will take place Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect possible lane closures.

Traffic lights

With all the construction happening on island, DPW and GPD remind motorists to be aware of all traffic signal lights, especially when they are flashing or not working.

A flashing red light is essentially a "stop" sign. Come to a complete stop at the intersection before proceeding.

A flashing yellow light means slow down and proceed with caution. Yield to any pedestrians, bicyclists or vehicles in the intersection. A driver need not stop for a flashing yellow traffic signal light, but must remain alert.

A traffic light that isn't working is treated as if it is controlled by a stop sign in all directions. This means that all traffic must come to a complete stop prior to proceeding, obeying the rules for a regular stop sign.

Motorists who disobey flashing traffic lights or disobey traffic signal lights may be subject to a fine of $80, according to the Guam Traffic Violation Bureau’s Traffic Fine Schedule.