What once may have been a home nestled in the village of Dededo has been reduced to rotting wood and a rusted tin roof, falling apart and all but claimed by the jungle surrounding it. The owner of this derelict structure is one of 19 the Department of Public Works has been unable to contact.

"We've sent them letters in certified mail and they came back undeliverable," said DPW Director Vince Arriola. "We're working with the mayors' offices, we're working with (the Department of Land Management), we double-checked our contacts and our addresses with DLM, with both the mayors and DLM. We're doing as much as we can to find these individuals."

The derelict building initiative has been ongoing since the middle of 2021.

DPW identified 115 derelict structures throughout the island last year and was able to inspect 75 of the buildings, according to the report Arriola provided during an Islandwide Beautification Task Force meeting in December 2021. Fifty-six of the owners have received citations, while 12 cases have been resolved, which Arriola acknowledged last month to be a small number, but "better than nothing."

Hampering the department is difficulty finding the owners of some of the buildings. DPW is finding that a lot of owners of derelict structures are now off island. Some of them are keeping in contact with family on Guam, and DPW is working with those owners through that avenue.

Derelict buildings essentially are structures that appear to be safety or health hazards for the community. DPW has the authority to issue notices of violation to property owners, along with timelines for response, and then timelines to act.

DPW contacts DLM to find the legal owner and, based on those records, a form letter is sent, which includes a map, pictures and the notice of violation. But to Arriola's understanding, the law is silent on situations in which DPW is unable to contact the owners.

"It's not like we can just go in there and either fence it up or clean it up ourselves. There's due process when it comes to real property issues," Arriola said, adding that he would consult the agency's legal counsel to clarify what happens in those cases.

For now, Arriola said Public Works officials have to figure out what to do to contact owners after they've exhausted all other resources.

"For the most part, we really rely on Land Management and the mayors because that's basically their jurisdiction. Outside of that, I'm going to have to work with the mayors and DLM to see what other avenues are before us so we can contact the owners of these properties," Arriola said.

The list of derelict structures whose owners DPW has been unable to contact:

• Agana Heights - 150 Kotla Drive

• Sinajana - 211A Anonas Court

• Sinajana - 250 Pale Kieran Hickey

• Sinajana - 441 Pale Kieran Hickey

• Sinajana - 139 Rufo San Nicolas Lane (former Pugua Lane)

• Mongmong-Toto-Maite - 707 Roy T. Damian Street

• Mongmong-Toto-Maite - 412‐B Sgt. Roy T. Damian Street

• Dededo - 262 Redondo Catan corner of Kayen & Redondo Catan

• Dededo - 269 West San Antonio Avenue

• Dededo - 251 Salsibury Street

• Dededo - 276 Ysengsong Road

• Dededo - 606 Ysengsong Road

• Dededo - 208 Dona Lane

• Dededo - 121 East Adelfa Court

• Yona - 177 Chalan Tun Ramona Baza

• Hagåtña - 384 West Soledad Avenue

• Inalåhan - 653 Pale Duenas Street

• Yigo - 108 Apacha Lane GHURA 506

• Yigo - 112 Sali Court Marianas Terrace.