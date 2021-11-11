Sen. Telena Nelson concluded a series of three roundtable hearings with the Department of Public Works and members of the cycling community Monday.

Several roundtable hearings and work sessions were held over the last couple of months to help ensure bicycle-motorist safety, according a release from the senator.

DPW Director Vincent Arriola presented the DPW Bicycle Accommodation Improvements with plans for north, south and central routes, the release stated.

Accommodations include using existing shoulders as bicycle lanes, new road signage, and clearing and cleaning of road shoulders. DPW also stated that it would perform a public relations campaign to broadcast this information to the public so that they are aware of the projects the agency will be working on in the coming months.

"Since the start of COVID-19, we have seen a lot of people becoming more active. There has been a rise in cyclists, and unfortunately, auto cyclist accidents are on the rise too. It is so important that we make the roads safer for all motorists, cyclists and pedestrians," Nelson stated in the release.

Eric Tydingco, of the Guam Cycling Federation, had also proposed modifying current law "to allow cyclists to ride in the middle of the lane and have motorists move to the next lane to pass."

Currently, cyclists must remain on the outermost right lane.

"He also hopes to work with Senator Nelson to designate the outer lanes on Marine Drive for cyclists only on the weekend from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m," the release added.

"I'd like to thank the stakeholders for their collaboration on this project, and I look forward to having the bicycle lanes implemented. This will help to ensure everyone's safety and will prevent further accidents, injuries, and deaths," Nelson concluded in her release.