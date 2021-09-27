Public school students are gearing up to head back to school and the Department of Public Works is pulling out all the stops to make sure kids get to school safely.

DPW oversees bus operations for the 41 Guam Department of Education public schools, with roughly 26,000 students, a majority of them reliant on school bus transportation.

When the new school year began, DPW operated at maximum capacity, which meant school buses were filled with students. This raised concern in the community over the risk of transmission of the coronavirus on school buses.

But now that schools are reopening after being shut down for more than two weeks, DPW's plan for reopening schools includes adjustments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, based on guidance from the governor and health officials.

"We have a range of different school bus types. ... The changes we are doing is 80% capacity, so, like an 84-passenger bus should have a 64-student ridership. For a 77-passenger bus, it should be 61," said DPW Deputy Director Linda Ibanez.

DPW bus drivers will maintain a record of the number of students at each bus stop on their routes. Bus drivers may have two routes, each taking about 40 to 50 minutes to complete. Ibanez said arrival and departure times of school buses will be logged.

If a bus is en route and exceeds the allowed student ridership, Ibanez said, another bus will be sent to pick up the excess students.

"We advise the students to wait for the next available buses. We've procured radio communication for our bus drivers so they can notify our dispatchers on the location and number of additional students required to transport," Ibanez said.

But that doesn't mean there will be a delay in students being transported to or from school, she said.

"Once they get the call, the supervisor will activate the next available bus in that area," Ibanez said. "The delay encumbers entering and exiting the school campuses. We haven't got so much of an issue of kids missing the first bell; usually they are on time, even when we went full capacity," Ibanez said.

Each student is required to wear a mask to enter the bus, and will be directed to individual seating. Students from the same household will be allowed to sit together.

"We are following the recent executive order where students are seated from the rear of the bus forward to prevent the students from walking past each other," Ibanez said. "If a mask breaks or something, we will carry extra masks in case of an emergency and we will hand that to students. But when they get on the bus they should be wearing a mask."

The seating arrangement will allow DPW and GDOE to work together to identify close contacts on school buses should a COVID-19-positive student be identified, Ibanez said.

To address concerns regarding air quality on school buses, Ibanez said, all school buses will operate with windows open.

However, temperature checks of students entering the bus are not an option.

"If we included that in our protocol there would be a delay. So we recommend that before parents transport their kids to the bus shelter they make sure that their child is not sick, has a mask and hand sanitizer," Ibanez said.

Other health and safety mitigation measures will continue, such as sanitization of buses after each route is complete.

Ninety bus drivers and 130 school buses are ready to deploy on Monday to cover the 170 bus routes on island, Ibanez said.

"We look forward to getting our kids back to school safely and we just want them to follow the protocols of the bus transportation plan," she said.