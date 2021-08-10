The Department of Public Works is working with its limited resources to spruce up bus shelters across the island so they are safe for school children. But an infusion of federal dollars could help roll out new bus shelters.

On Monday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced that $294,000 in Educational Stabilization Funds would go toward the repair and expansion of school bus shelters.

There are more than 600 bus shelters on the island that have been constructed over the years. While some are concrete, others were made of wood and tin.

As time passed, a number of these bus shelters have deteriorated.

Although DPW Deputy Director Linda Ibanez could not say offhand exactly how many need replacement, she did say that DPW personnel have been working the past two weeks to spruce up the bus shelters.

“There are several ... bus shelters that we addressed, we changed the seating area, the concrete where rebars are visible so we have been addressing that and other issues,” Ibanez said.

Prior to COVID-19, DPW replaced 20 dilapidated shelters for student bus riders.

“We built 20 bus stops prior to COVID-19, those are fabricated cement board bus shelters, you see the white with the butler tin we placed them out in several villages. We worked with the mayors on that,” Ibanez said.

The 20 concrete board and tin shelters cost roughly $50,000.

Ibanez said DPW’s goal is to replace dilapidated concrete bus shelters with the concrete board-and-tin structures moving forward but noted that costs have risen.

“The market has gone up tremendously during this COVID-19. That was prior to COVID-19, we haven’t got a new estimate, but, it will be $2,500 to $3,000 at the most to build each bus stop,” Ibanez said.

The efforts were funded under DPW’s fiscal 2021 budget and those funds are coming to an end.

“So we are just sprucing up and fixing what we can to make it safe for our kids to use the bus shelters, that’s what we are doing now,” Ibanez said.

Ibanez said, DPW’s Building Maintenance personnel are currently conducting assessments of bus stops in need of repair.

“We are addressing it, and of course, the mayors have been assisting us in identifying those dilapidated bus stops,” Ibanez said.

With the news of federal money now on its way, Ibanez said, DPW will go through the procurement process and get quotes for materials and supplies.

Although DPW continues to address bus shelters, she indicated that bus operations for the new school year are ready to go.

"We are ready. Currently, 70% of bus operations (personnel) have been fully vaccinated," Ibanez said, in light of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's recent COVID-19 vaccination mandate for the executive branch employees.

With schools back in session this week, DPW is working to bring more bus drivers on board, Ibanez said, adding: "We are continuously hiring."

There are 100 DPW school bus drivers, and five are new hires.