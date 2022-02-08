DPW's Ibanez named acting CLB director; questions persist on airport contract

Department of Public Works Deputy Director Linda Ibanez will serve as acting executive director for the Contractors Licensing Board "until further notice," according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who is back from her official trip to Washington, D.C.

This comes four days after Cecil "Buddy" Orsini resigned from the position, at Adelup's request, following Orsini's involvement in contractor JMI-Edison's "fraud" and "misconduct," based on an Office of Public Accountability's procurement appeal decision.

Appointing Orsini's temporary replacement was among the governor's first official actions since returning from her Washington, D.C. trip, where she testified before members of the U.S. Natural Resources Committee and met with other federal agency officials to advance Guam interests.

But while the OPA report led to Orsini's resignation, there remains questions about whether or not the winning bidder for the airport baggage handling system procurement, Menzies Aviation, is a responsible winner.

The issue stems from the Guam International Airport Authority's proposed award of a contract to Menzies Aviation, and losing bidder JMI-Edison protested that. JMI-Edison said Menzies is not a responsible bidder because it lacked a local contractor's license.

Guam Contractors Association President James Martinez on Monday said GCA cannot comment on the events that led to Orsini's resignation, but he believes the procurement complaint is legitimate because it questions whether the winning contractor indeed was licensed to win a bid from the government of Guam.

"That’s first and foremost. And if it is, then great. That should end the whole discussion," Martinez said.

Martinez, however, said it's unfortunate that a contractor's email was construed as trying to manipulate the system somehow.

"But like I said I don't know all the facts, the whole content of the letter," he said. "But I think it missed the whole point of what the complaint is all about."

JMI-Edison on Monday afternoon also issued another statement, reiterating that "OPA is wrong" and that "a more judicial review shall be sought in the Superior Court."

It said it requested a hearing on the allegations raised against it and the public auditor refused.

"Process matters, and the result of his choice is allowing an unlicensed billion dollar off-island company to profit from Guam's taxpayers and airport customers," JMI-Edison said.

JMI-Edison said rather than proceed to a hearing on that issue, or review the important procurement issues brought before him, the "OPA has simply accepted allegations without review."