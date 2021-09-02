Dr. Berg to lead Physicians Advisory Group

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero addressed her Physicians Advisory Group and announced Dr. Nathaniel Berg as the new chairman on Thursday.

Berg fills the spot vacated by Dr. Hoa Nguyen who recently disagreed with the governor over her decision to require vaccinations in the private sector and restricting unvaccinated Guam residents from patronizing restaurants and gyms and other public places.

Berg is the medical director and CEO for Guam Radiology Consultants and serves as chairman of the Guam Board of Medical Examiners.

“Throughout this pandemic, the Physicians Advisory Group has provided valuable medical advice to me and my COVID-19 team. I appreciate each member’s work and dedication to our community," the governor said.

"He is a respected medical professional and an active contributor to the group’s important work. I trust his expertise and look forward to his leadership,” the governor said of Berg.

Berg said to the governor, in part, “We remain committed to providing guidance to you and your team, especially as the decisions to protect our island’s public health and safety become more and more difficult. I am up to the task, and we will fight this battle united.”