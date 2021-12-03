Dr. Cruz named as executive director of private hospital's new owner

Dr. Michael Cruz, former Guam Regional Medical City president and chief executive officer, is now the executive director of Blue Continent Healthcare Guam Medical City.

Alan V. Funtanilla, MS, RN steps in as the new president and chief executive officer for GRMC, according to a press release.

Jose Xavier B. Gonzales, chairman Guam Healthcare Development, Inc., parent company of Guam Regional Medical City, and Dr. Gilbert H. Mudge, chairman of Blue Continent Healthcare Guam Medical City, announced the new leadership at BCG and GRMC.

On Tuesday, the two organizations announced Blue Continent’s acquisition of GRMC’s hospital assets.

Guam Healthcare Development will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of GRMC while Blue Continent will maintain the assets and licenses as owner of the hospital, according to the press release.

Blue Continent plans to use its not-for-profit status to expand fundraising opportunities as a U.S.-domiciled foundation to grow GRMC’s patient base and improve the breadth and scope of services throughout the Blue Continent.

Dr. Cruz, in his new position, will support and guide the non-profit organization to accomplish its mission to create centers of excellence at GRMC and expand its healthcare footprint within Guam and Micronesia.

“I am excited to take on this new role at BCG which allows me to continue working with GRMC’s executive team to accomplish the hospital’s goals to become a center of excellence for Guam,” Cruz is quoted as saying in a press release. “As BCG Executive Director, I will support GRMC’s strategic expansion, including increasing its inpatient bed capacity and expanding its healthcare infrastructure to better serve the key strategic island nations of the Blue Continent.”

Funtanilla has been with GRMC since 2014, beginning as its chief administrative services officer and chief patient services/nursing officer, the press release states. In 2018, Funtanilla was promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“I am honored to have been selected to lead GRMC and continue our mission to be the healthcare leader in Guam and Micronesia,” Funtanilla said. “In my seven years with GRMC, I have proudly supported our hospital in becoming the island’s first choice for excellent healthcare. I look forward to expanding our mission with the support of our parent NPO, BCG.”