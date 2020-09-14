Dr. Janna Manglona retired on Sept. 12 from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Manglona was DPHSS medical director.

DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera confirmed Manglona's retirement. She said an announcement regarding a new medical director would be made at a later time.

Her retirement comes at a time when the island's public health system is trying to contain the novel coronavirus, numbers for which spiked in August by more than 1,000.

The governor called Manglona a "public health warrior who has dedicated a decade of her life to the people of Guam."

"Although she began the process of retirement late last year, she continued to serve because of the unprecedented threat posed by COVID-19. While she is too humble to say it, her career has been marked by courage, candor, and unceasing contribution to those she served," the governor said. "I know that Dr. Manglona would also want us to use this time to thank the many men and women of our healthcare community whose silent, but effective service, saves lives and protects those we love."

The governor thanked Manglona on behalf of the people of Guam for all that she has done and I wish her well in all her future endeavors.