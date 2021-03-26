Draft cannabis rules complete

The long-awaited rules and regulations governing the cannabis industry on Guam are now ready for transmittal to authorities next in line in the approval process, but without language permitting vertical integration, to the concern of stakeholders attending Thursday's Cannabis Control Board meeting.

Vertical integration would essentially allow businesses to participate, for example, not only in cannabis retail, but also in cultivation or manufacturing, or any other combination.

Local proponents of vertical integration want to be able to control the quality of their product, from cultivation to harvesting, processing and ultimately retailing. Part of the concern with a multifaceted cannabis business is investors with deep pockets could undercut the smaller businesses, or create a monopoly.

Board member Adrian Cruz brought up the topic as the board's chat section of their Zoom meeting filled with comments and questions about vertical integration.

"Farmers won't be able to have product control if (a) third party packages the farmer's product," said one commenter.

"Let's do vertical right and set an example for the rest of the industry around the nation," said another.

As Cruz noted, the matter has been discussed in the past and members of the public have commented both in favor and against vertical integration, with those in the latter pointing to concerns with potential monopolies.

"Our job is to try to help an industry to get on its feet and ... establish a fair playing field. At the same time, the market should be free to do things. It's not in our rules now. I would like to add language though that the board may look upon it again, maybe in a couple years," Cruz said.

Promising to revisit the topic doesn't need board action, said Chairwoman Vanessa Williams, although she did agree with Cruz's sentiment and noted the board is required to annually assess the industry within a year of the rules being enforced.

According to Williams, the comments received from both sides, in addition to "the research and the trends in the rest of the country," compel her to wait at least a year before deciding whether vertical integration should be permitted across the board.

Board member Ursula Herrera stated many states are retracting or amending rules to eliminate vertical integration. Williams said this was her concern and that it would behoove Guam to take lessons learned from other jurisdictions as a word of caution "and not start with it off the bat."

Melchor Manibusan said he is involved in coffee making, from growing the coffee to performing his own harvesting, roasting, packaging and distribution, and would like to do the same with cannabis. For Manibusan, the issue boils down to maintaining quality control.

"For someone like me, I'm a brander ... I want to see my product and I want to watch the smile on people's face when they taste my product, so I want to do the same for cannabis," Manibusan said. "I would just like to grow my own product and sell it to you. And we'll pay for all the licenses, we'll pay for everything."

Responding to Manibusan, Williams said the rules don't permit vertical integration but "for good reason and with the intent of revisiting it as the industry starts."

"We definitely appreciate those concerns. Small business owners like Mr. Manibusan, I think, have been the most vocal and concerned about their quality control and wanting to have vertical integration," Williams said.

One concern, she added, is that small businesses will be severely impacted by permitting vertical integration as larger businesses "effectively price and compete you out."

"It was not the only one. But I just want to state we had our public hearings and we had very good comments on both sides. And so it was taking all of those into account we had decided to revisit the issue after we actually have a year of active industry to observe and determine what's best for Guam," Williams said.

The board accepted all sections of the rules Thursday and agreed to transmit as required by the Administrative Adjudication Law.

Next steps

The rules need to be transmitted to the governor, Office of the Attorney General and Department of Administration for review before the board can transmit to the Legislature, Williams said.

The rules are now nearly a year overdue, taking into account pandemic-related delays.