Potential Guam recreational cannabis industry players on Thursday night raised several comments and concerns on the 133-page draft rules, most of them seeking or supporting the right to integrate business licenses.

This essentially means allowing a business to engage not only in the cannabis retail aspect, for example, but also in cultivation or in manufacturing, or any other combination.

They said "vertical integration" would better position their future endeavor for success in the Guam industry.

The draft rules, as written, currently do not allow a cannabis cultivator to also have a license operating a cannabis retail, or a license for product manufacturing, or any combination.

Pacific Roots LLC's David Cruz, along with Darissa Cruz and Reymart Manaois, testified on the impacts of not allowing a single entity the right to own a full integration of all business licenses, including forcing businesses to "drive up prices in order to profit."

"It will allow the illicit black market to underprice their products and flourish," David Cruz told the Cannabis Control Board.

Public input necessary

Thursday night's hearing was the first in a three-day series of public hearings on the proposed rules and regulations.

Public input is a key component before the cannabis rules and regulations become final, and before any cannabis selling, buying or trading is allowed on Guam.

Overall, Pacific Roots, a group of local farmers and concerned citizens, along with others who testified were grateful for the release of the draft rules as a starting point.

David Cruz said the proposed regulations, if not amended, could leave farmers and manufacturing facilities "uncertain," and give the power to a dispensary to carry a product of an exclusive cultivator or manufacturer and then leave others unable to sell products.

This could lead to bankruptcy, he said.

"By amending the 'or' to 'and/or,' you will allow cultivation, manufacturing and retail dispensaries to engage in a full enterprise market benefitting the community," David Cruz said.

Devyn Suzuki, representing Atmosphere Cannabis Collective, also advocated for a vertical integration and also shared experiences he had being previously involved in the cannabis industry in California before moving back to Guam early this year.

Andrea Pellacani, of Grassroots Guam, supported Pacific Roots and Suzuki's requests to allow a business to have a license for more than one of the aspects of the industry.

She said businesses should be given an opportunity to integrate but not be forced or required to do so.

"It makes the market more robust," she said. Pellacani said Grassroots Guam will present a full testimony later.

Others who testified, including Jesse Bamba and Josh Camacho, wanted to clarify the rules' provisions pertaining to the use of fertilizers, or pesticides.

They said there are several synthetic products that are safe, even for growing tomatoes and lettuces, and they are not necessarily marketed as "organic" or natural fertilizer or pesticide.

Some board members said what's required are "naturally derived products."

Therese Arriola, a member of the board, said the board may have to consider coming up with some kind of seal of approval for products that can be used.

'Engage with the board'

Attorney Vanessa Williams, chairwoman of the Cannabis Control Board, said the board will review and consider all written and oral testimony received during the three-day public hearings.

Williams encourages others to testify or submit their written comment to guamccb@revtax.guam.gov until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Adrian Cruz, also a board member, called on the public to "engage with the board" and to "speak their mind" about the proposed rules.

"We are very open and we look forward to everyone's (comment). At the end of the day, we like to have a successful industry," he said.

Hearings continue

Hearings will continue Friday night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Via Zoom: https://bit.ly/2I8w0lG. The Zoom Meeting ID: 698 255 5129 Password: CCBGUAM. The Zoom meeting is limited to the first 100 participants.

Show up in the large conference room at the Governor's Complex at Adelup in Hagåtña.

Under the proposed rules, a cannabis business must have at least 51% ownership by a Guam resident. The proposed permits and fees can be as high as $15,000.

A copy of the draft regulations is available on the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation's website.