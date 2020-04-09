Drastic drop in commercial trash, revenues

Guam has seen a 43% drop in its average weekly commercial trash volume as many businesses have temporarily closed over the COVID-19 pandemic. That's a steep cut in revenues that could impact overall solid waste operations down the road.

Service fees remain the same, but cost-cutting measures will be implemented, Guam Solid Waste Authority officials said during an online board meeting on Wednesday.

GSWA relies on these commercial revenues to sustain costly endeavors, GSWA General Manager Larry Gast told board chairman Andrew Gayle and other board members.

But Gast said the commercial solid waste volume decrease was expected, as many businesses have been closed.

If the average weekly drop in commercial trash volume continues for several more weeks, GSWA could see a $1.8 million revenue loss by the end of fiscal 2020, comptroller Kathy Kakigi said.

These numbers are "very fluid, subject to change," she said.

Trash drop

From January to March 14, the average weekly commercial trash volume was 1,010 tons. And that number has decreased to an average of 571 tons a week, or by 43%, Kakigi said.

It remains to be seen whether there's an increase in residential trash volume because of stay-at-home and social-distancing executive orders, officials said.

Trash collection is a vital service in the time of pandemic, whether or not customers are able to pay because of COVID-19 economic hardships.

That adds to the fiscal impact on solid waste operations, officials said.

Pausing pickup of recyclable materials

Pickup of recyclable materials, however, remains suspended over concerns with haulers' exposure to the virus, Gast said.

Gast said they're seeing more residential customers place recyclable materials in their regular trash gallons, however.

Right now, he said, there's no off-island market for recyclable plastic, so GSWA could save some $12,600 a month in shipping costs alone. GSWA may also suspend vehicle escort for some trash trailers.

Board officials asked management to look into the possibility of GSWA getting some financial relief assistance as well, whether from the local or federal government, as a result of COVID-19.