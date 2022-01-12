Dream car art contest opens

Atkins Kroll is accepting entries for the 15th Annual Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, which is open to students ages 5 to 15 who reside on Guam and in the Northern Marianas.

The contest began in 2004 in Japan and gives children not only the opportunity to share their ideas about the future of automobiles but also encourages children to pursue their dreams.

Children are asked to use their imagination and draw “My Dream Car” using any standard drawing medium such as color pencils, crayons, watercolors, or markers on an 11-inch height by 17-inch width paper with a maximum thickness of 5 mm.

Submissions are due by Jan. 31 and may be submitted to the Atkins Kroll Toyota showroom in Guam or Saipan.

Last year, Saipan resident Jeewoo Son, a 13-year old student at Mount Carmel Catholic School won the Mobility for All special award. She received extraordinary recognition from Toyota Motor Corp. for her “WRAP CAR.” World, Rescue, Assist, Protect is a car that saves and cures people from disasters and viruses. Her submission was part of 1,190,000 entries from 75 countries and regions. She and her school received a cash prize.

For more information about this year’s contest, email athena.ramos@akguam.com.

(Daily Post Staff)