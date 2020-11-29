The weather system that dumped more than 6 inches of rain — mostly on the southern end of the island — since Friday is mostly behind us.

Nick Slaughter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Tiyan Office, said today residents can expect a little more sunshine, though he cautioned that rough seas will continue to early this morning and strong rip currents are expected to last through Tuesday.

On Saturday, about 4.8 inches of rain fell on southern Guam on top of the more than 1 inch on Friday, according to gauges in Santa Rita. In the north, there was a little more than an inch of rain on Saturday and about the same on Friday.

The weather these past few days has prompted NWS to issue flood advisories and warnings, as water levels to rose along rivers and caused flooding along roads. Sporadic rain also made for dangerous driving conditions.

High surf, rip current risk

The high surf advisory will be in effect until 6 a.m. today. Surf is expected at 10 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents along east facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan.

Dangerous rip currents are expected until early Tuesday morning, NWS stated.

These both make dangerous conditions for swimmers and beach goers. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Swimmers should stay out of the water and beach goers should keep a safe distance from breaking waves, which can knock you down and cause serious injuries. Very strong rip currents will be life threatening.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, meteorologists warn.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If you can, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.