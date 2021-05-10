Drive-thru food commodities continue, 7 test positive for COVID-19

Seven people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 525 tests performed on between May 7 and 9.

According to the JIC, two cases reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine; two others were identified through contact tracing. The source of the other three cases were not disclosed. The island has 90 COVID-19 positive cases in active isolation.

Guam’s COVID Area Risk (CAR) score dipped slightly, going from 1.0 on Sunday to 0.8 on Monday.

Free food distribution resumes on Tuesday as the pandemic forces residents to rely on the federally funded program.

A release from the Joint Information Center reminds the public that these drive-thru distribution events are for village constituents, and that commodities will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Only three households per vehicle will be accommodated. Residents needing the assistance must wear a face mask and bring a photo identification.

Two distribution sites will be active on Tuesday.

One at the Guam Football Association Parking Lot in Harmon. About 1,000 packages are available from 8 to 11 a.m., while supplies last. Village residents can call the Dededo mayor’s office at (671) 632-5203/5019 for more information.

And then from 2 to 4 p.m., another drive-thru distribution will take place at the Tamuning Community/Senior Citizen Center. Another 1,000 packages have been set aside for the event, which is reserved for constituents who have previously registered for the assistance. Questions can be directed to the Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon mayor's office at (671) 646-5211.

Commodities will also be given away on Wednesday.

Door-to-door distribution will begin at 9 a.m. for Piti constituents. Residents are asked to contact the mayor’s office at (671) 472-1232/3 to reserve one of the 200 packages available.

The Mongmong-Toto-Maite mayor’s office will distribute its packages beginning at 9 a.m. as well. The 420 packages will be given to Senior citizens and individuals with a disability who have registered with the tri-village’s mayor will get their share of 420 available packages delivered from 1 to 3 p.m. Contact the MTM mayor’s office at (671) 477-6758/9090 for more information.

Scammers using vaccination card

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is also reminding the public that scammers are using the COVID-19 pandemic to steal information.

“Keep your vaccination card safe. Do not share a photo of your COVID-19 vaccination card online or on social media. Scammers can use content you post, like your date of birth, health care details, or other personal information to steal your identity,” the JIC stated. “You should get a COVID-19 vaccination card at your first vaccine appointment. If you did not, contact the provider site where you got vaccinated or DPHSS to find out how to get a card. If someone contacts you to buy or sell a vaccination card, it is likely a scam.”