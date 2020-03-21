Beginning Monday, the Guam Waterworks Authority upper Tumon customer service center will be able to accept water and power utility payments via drive-thru services. The drive-thru will be open Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

"During these extraordinary times, the utilities remain focused on the health and safety of our customers and employees. We encourage everyone to observe the social isolation directive by using our pay by phone, mobile app or online payment options," GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo stated in a release.

"The GWA drive-thru at upper Tumon was closed many years ago. Our Customer Service Team recognized how essential it is to our continued operations to keep things moving, and came up with this outside-the-box solution for customers unable to use available on-line services during the coronavirus outbreak."

All power and water utility customer lobbies at Fadian, Julale and Upper Tumon remain temporarily closed for all in-person transactions.

"To ensure the well-being of our employees, we have a limited number of customer service representatives fielding phone calls. All customers can be assured that we are monitoring and responding to customer inquiries. We have suspended non-payment disconnections through March 2020 and will continue to work with our customers on a case-by-case basis regarding their accounts. GPA’s priority is to provide critical electric service to the island during this unfortunate pandemic," GPA General Manager John Benavente stated in a different release.