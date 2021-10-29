Drive-thru trick-or-treats, virtual 5Ks help sweeten Halloween

With social restrictions still in full force, which means traditional trick-or-treating through neighborhoods are discouraged, local businesses and organizations are trying to sweeten up this year’s pandemic-deflated Halloween with alternative ways to give out treats.
The Department of Public Health and Social Services issued guidelines for Halloween festivities, reminding the community that social gatherings are limited to 25 people for outdoor get-togethers and 10 people for indoor gatherings.
In a public setting, intermingling with other groups is prohibited, according to the DPHSS guidance.
DPHSS officials said curbside distribution of treats is OK.
Local businesses and groups are offering a suite of spook-inspired events:
Happening today at the airport
- What: The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority Employees Association is hosting a safe, drive-thru Halloween trick or treat at the airport. Bring the kids for an early Halloween!
- When: Today from 4:30 -6:30 p.m.
- Where: Departures level curbside, main terminal
Today through Saturday in Hagåtña
- What: AmeriCorps and Guahan Sustainable Culture Spooktober Community Outreach, a series of activities for children ages 3-12 years old.
- Where: G3 Community Garden in Hagåtña
- When: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. today, Boogie Bees/seedling giveaway; Saturday, sustainable costume contest
For Guam Guard families today
- What: Guam National Guard Trunk-a-Treat Express. National Guard families are invited to drive by for goodies.
- Where: Guam National Guard Readiness Complex in Barrigada
- When: 6-8 p.m. today
Andersen 5K fun run on Saturday
- What: Operation Christmas Drop Halloween 5K Fun Run
- Where: Andersen Air Force Base Golf Course Driving Range and virtual participants
- When: 7-9 a.m. Saturday
- Price: $20 per runner
- Details: Halloween costumes are encouraged.
- Virtual runners: Post your pictures on our social media page with the hashtag #OCDHalloween5k. Costumes are encouraged.
- To purchase Operation Christmas Drop merchandise or find other ways to support, visit https://www.operationchristmasdrop.com/ocd-swag-store.
Drive-thru at Atkins Kroll, Sunday
- What: Atkins Kroll hosts The Great Halloween Drive Thru. Free treat bags for kids while supplies last.
- Where: Atkins Kroll, in Tamuning
- When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Guam Premier Outlets, Sunday
- What: Guam Premier Outlets invites you to its Drive-Thru Trick or Treat event.
- Where: Near the theater parking lot.
- When: Starts at 6 p.m. Sunday
Micronesia Mall, Saturday and Sunday
- What: Micronesia Mall Trick or Treat Drive-Thru
- Where: Micronesia Mall’s entrance near Marine Corps Drive
- When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Circle K Ocean Vista, Sunday
- What: Circle K Trick or Treat Drive-Thru for children ages 12 and below. Goody bags filled with treats will be handed out.
- Where: The main event will be at Ocean Vista and will include a spooky photo backdrop.
- When: 5-7 p.m. Sunday
Guam Reef Hotel, Sunday
- What: Drive by Trick or Treat at the Guam Reef Hotel entrance. Each child gets a bag of goodies plus an extra treat if you’re in costume. Must wear a mask and stay in your car. Staff will hand out goodie bags.
- Where: Loop entrance of Guam Reef Hotel.
- When: 2:30-4 p.m. Oct. 31 Sunday
Celebrating with family
Public Health encourages residents to participate in a drive-thru event offered by a business or organization or stay home and celebrate with family. The agency offered the following as safer alternatives for enjoying Halloween:
• Keeping Halloween activities for household members at home, such as playing games, having trick-or-treat, reading Halloween stories or watching movies.
• Holding a drive-by car-decorating contest with judges who are physically distanced.
• Having reverse trick-or-treat by dropping small gift bags of commercially packaged candy on neighbor’s porch instead of receiving treats.
• Conducting a virtual Halloween costume contest so everyone can show off their costume.
• Refraining from eating treats and candies while trick-or-treating to minimize the removal of face masks.
• Setting up a table/station outside with individually bagged treats spaced apart for trick-or-treaters to take.