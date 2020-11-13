An outdoor movie event scheduled for Saturday is postponed following a meeting with the governor’s office and Department of Public Health and Social Services, organizers said.

Triple J was advised to postpone the Drive-Up Movie event, which was scheduled at the Guam Football Association field in Dededo. The event is postponed until further notice.

"While we are confident we have taken every precaution to ensure the safety of all in attendance, the current situation with the rise in cases this week is a cause for concern," Triple J stated.

"We are working closely with government and health officials on the matter and will update the community on the new date as soon as it is confirmed."

Tickets can be refunded beginning 9 a.m. on Nov. 13 at either Triple J Honda or Triple J Ford dealerships, or keep the purchased ticket and await announcement on the new date for the event.