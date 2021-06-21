A man is behind bars after being accused of nearly colliding with a police vehicle.

Jefferson Sostenis allegedly has a history of running from authorities, but police were able to catch up with him once they tracked down his sister.

Sostenis, 22, was borrowing his sister's Toyota Corolla on June 15 when the near-collision occurred at the intersection of Route 3 and Route 1, according to court documents.

Police said Sostenis was driving the sedan when he made a left turn at a red light, nearly striking a patrol vehicle.

After police stopped him, Sostenis allegedly said, "Do you want to know why l didn't stop? It's because it's a waste of my time."

Sostenis did not have a driver's license and was allegedly intoxicated.

"The officer illuminated the inside of the vehicle with a flashlight and noted two open cans of Budweiser beer in the center console, and a case of Budweiser and a bag of ice located on the rear center floorboard," stated the complaint against Sostenis.

There were two passengers in the vehicle with Sostenis. As they exited the vehicle, Sostenis allegedly drove off. Police said that was not the first time.

"In an attempt to search for the vehicle, it was conveyed that the same vehicle had also eluded police during a pursuit the prior week," stated the complaint.

Police paid a visit to Sostenis's sister's home after they identified her as the owner of the vehicle. Police confirmed that Sostenis had borrowed her car earlier that day.

While speaking with the sister, police saw Sostenis leaving the residence.

Sostenis denied fleeing from authorities but later recanted his statements after being confronted about the incident from a week earlier.

"When asked why he had lied, the defendant stated that he was 'loaded,' and elaborated to mean that he was drunk," stated court documents.

Police said Sostenis once again became uncooperative upon arrival to the precinct and kicked out toward an officer, hitting him in the thigh. Inside the precinct, Sostenis allegedly kicked the officer again, this time striking the officer's right shin area causing him to fall.

Sostenis is charged with assault against a peace officer as a third degree felony, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor, eluding a police officer as a misdemeanor and reckless driving as a petty misdemeanor.