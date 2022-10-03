An investigation into a car crash Friday in Hågat has led to the arrest of a driver involved.

Roland Ray Reyes Quinata, 28, has been charged with driving while impaired as a misdemeanor and reckless driving while impaired as a petty misdemeanor.

While responding to the scene, Guam Police Department officers saw Quinata, one of the drivers, had a red and flushed face and bloodshot and watery eyes, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

After police asked Quinata for his driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance, an odor of an intoxicating drink was detected from Quinata’s breath, the Office of the Attorney General alleged in the complaint.

When police asked Quinata if he had been drinking, Quinata allegedly responded, “Yes, sir. A few drinks.”

Quinata admitted to drinking three shots of whiskey before driving home, and to looking at his phone when he crashed into another vehicle, the complaint alleged, also stating Quinata told police he recently saw a doctor for his alcohol addiction.

The court documents stated a witness of the crash saw Quinata’s car rear-end the other vehicle involved in the collision without attempting to brake beforehand.

Quinata failed field sobriety tests, including horizontal gaze nystagmus, walk-and-turn, and one-leg stand, according to responding officers.

He also failed a breathalyzer test, registering a .314% blood alcohol level, almost four times the legal limit.

This appears to be Quinata’s first offense of driving while impaired, court documents state.