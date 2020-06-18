A man pulled over by police in Hagåtña for having expired vehicle registration and insurance was arrested after illegal drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle.

Kobby Jo Ignacio Tamam, 21, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, expired vehicle registration, operation of a motor vehicle without valid insurance and operation of a motor vehicle without a valid operator's license.

According to court documents, police searched the car and found several clear resealable bags with suspected methamphetamine residue, a glass pipe containing suspected meth, and a digital scale.

The suspected meth weighed about 1.02 grams, documents state.

Tamam allegedly told police he owned the drugs after initially saying that whatever was in the car didn't belong to him.