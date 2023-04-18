A 53-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop in Dededo on Friday, in which police allegedly found drugs in his vehicle.

Officers with the Guam Police Department stopped Tommy Meno, the operator of a 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander that displayed another vehicle’s tags, according to a magistrate's complaint filed with the Superior Court of Guam over the weekend.

When police told Meno he was being arrested, he allegedly told them, “There’s ice in the black container by the floorboard.”

Police recovered the black container along with additional drugs and paraphernalia discovered in the vehicle.

“A black container was recovered with six plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine, two yellow straws (and) an improvised glass pipe was found inside the vehicle,” stated the complaint. “The defendant was found to have $190 (in cash), multiple clear baggies, a cut straw, and a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine and a second resealable plastic bag, which contained a smaller bag of suspected methamphetamine on his person.”

The substance was confirmed to be meth after a field test, according to police.

Meno has a history of arrests, as well as a theft conviction in 1991, according to court documents.

In this new case, Meno was charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, a charge that carries a potential jail sentence of 20 years. He faces an additional five years for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, and one year for the misdemeanor charge of vehicle without identification.

Meno was placed in the custody of the Department of Corrections on $10,000 cash bail.