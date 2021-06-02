The driver of a vehicle seen exiting Route 11 near the Jose D. Leon Guerrero Commercial Port with no headlights on was placed under arrest after Port police allegedly found drugs.

According to court documents, Joseph Season, 35, did not have a driver's license and was unable to maintain his balance.

Officers reported Season's speech was slurred and that his eyes appeared bloodshot and watery. He also admitted to drinking beer, documents state.

During a search, police found an open beer can and a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue, documents state.

Season was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle as misdemeanor.