Driver allegedly told cops he just smoked meth

A man who was stopped by police on Liberation Day in Tumon on suspicion of traffic offenses was arrested after officers found illegal drugs.

Joshua Concepcion Sablan, 33, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and fraudulent use of a license plate as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, police noticed the car Sablan was driving had a license plate that belonged to another vehicle.

Sablan allegedly admitted to authorities that he had just smoked methamphetamine and that he had more in his shoulder bag that was in his passenger seat.

He also told officers that his original plate was confiscated by airport police a couple of months back, documents state.

Police found two bags with meth, a glass pipe and a scale inside the car, court documents state.