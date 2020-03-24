A man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and colliding head-on with another car in Dededo on Sunday night.

Adrian Albert, 39, was charged with driving while impaired as a misdemeanor and driving while impaired (B.A.C.) as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a man who was driving along Consolation Street in Dededo told police he stopped his car in the middle of the road after he saw that the suspect was driving toward him in his lane.

Albert did not stop and collided with the other car, court documents state.

Over the legal limit

Police spoke to Albert, who appeared to have slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes, and smelled of alcohol, according to court documents.

He allegedly had a blood-alcohol content that tested three times above the legal limit of 0.08.

Albert told police he drank a six-pack of beer, according to court documents.