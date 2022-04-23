Driver arrested in 4-car crash in Tumon

A man was arrested in a serious crash in Tumon that involved four cars and left three people hospitalized.

Bryce E. Malloy, 23, was charged with two counts each of vehicular negligence with bodily injuries and vehicular negligence due to a high blood alcohol content as third-degree felonies. He also was charged with driving while impaired.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. March 28 along Route 14, or San Vitores Road, near the JFK hill traffic light in Tumon.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Images of the wreckage circulated on social media.

According to court documents, the suspect was speeding down the hill at about 50 mph when he attempted to make a right turn.

Witnesses told police the suspect’s car went airborne after hitting the median and collided with three cars that were stopped at the traffic light, documents state.

One victim told police she was headed home and was about to turn left up the hill when she was hit by the suspect’s car, documents state.

The victim lost consciousness before waking up in the hospital. She sustained cuts to her left hand, bruises near her left eye and a sprained right wrist, court documents state.

The second victim told police he recalled seeing the suspect’s car hitting the front of his car before he lost consciousness, documents state. Police said he complained of pains.

Medical records show the suspect had a blood alcohol content level of 0.332, which is more than four times the legal limit of 0.08.