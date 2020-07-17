Driver arrested in fatal crash

The Guam Police Department has arrested the driver of a Mitsubishi Outlander who was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash in upper Tumon on Feb. 20, GPD confirmed today.

Traffic investigators assigned to GPD’s Highway Patrol Division investigated the crash on Marine Corps Drive by Santos Hill.

As a result of the crash, 22-year-old Stevenso Pius succumbed to his injuries, said Guam police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao. An autopsy determined that Pius’ cause of death was due to a broken skull, he said.

On Thursday, July 16, traffic investigators arrested 28-year-old Argie Robeniol Biare, the female driver of the Mitsubishi Outlander, on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries or property damage.

She was booked and confined at the Department of Corrections.

The case has been forwarded to the Guam Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.