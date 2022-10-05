A man was arrested Thursday near the Guam Regional Medical City in Dededo and charged with possession of drugs and operating a vehicle with a license plate that didn't match its vehicle identification number.

Guam Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop and pulled over a white 2010 Toyota Corolla.

The vehicle had a metal plate screwed to the dashboard and was driven by 51-year-old Guy Sonpong McIntosh, according to court documents.

Police officers stated the license plate attached to the vehicle belongs to a red 2010 Toyota Corolla, according to magistrate complaint.

Local authorities noticed that the VIN on the vehicle's doors differed from the one on the metal plate, indicating the vehicle did not have the proper license plate.

The magistrate complaint stated that upon the traffic stop, McIntosh was found to be in possession of a makeshift glass pipe in the center console of the car.

Court documents state that the authorities acquired the pipe and conducted a field test. The test detected methamphetamine, the complaint alleged.

McIntosh was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and operating a vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor.