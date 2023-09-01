Driver charged after admitting to leaving scene of fatal crash

A man has been charged in connection to a Monday morning fatal traffic crash near Pacific Tyre in Dededo.

Reynaldo Binato Rupido, 55, was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries as a third-degree felony.

Rupido turned himself in to police hours after they began investigating the death of a female pedestrian, following a crash at about 5:54 a.m. on Route 1 by Pacific Tyre in Dededo.

According to the magistrate's complaint, the woman was Julia Ann Sahagon Cruz, who was walking southbound toward Pacific Tyre when she was struck by a vehicle.

Cruz was transported to Guam Regional Medical City, where attending physicians noted trauma to the right side of her head and lacerations on her right thigh. She was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m.

During the police investigation, officers learned an unidentified vehicle had fled the scene of the crash. Pieces of smoke-colored plastic material, apparently from the vehicle, were collected from the scene.

A man and woman told officers they were driving northbound on the inner lane of Route 1 near Pacific Tyre when they saw someone lying on the roadway, bleeding from her nose and head. The woman said she saw a man, later identified as Rupido, standing over the woman.

When she asked what had happened he said, “I don't know, but I need to go to work now at Andersen, or I'm going to be late,” the complaint stated. He drove away in a “frantic manner” but turned himself in later that day.

Rupido allegedly told officers he was the driver involved in the crash and that he drove onto the middle lane when he saw “something” in his lane. He said he tried to avoid the individual but ended up hitting her with the right front corner of his vehicle.

“He stated that he waited five to 10 minutes for the police, but they did not show up,” according to the complaint. “He claimed someone told him that he could leave and went to work.”

Rupido's vehicle appeared to have damage to the right headlight and windshield. Investigators also found a strand of hair near the impact area on the vehicle. The confiscated plastic from the scene also matched a portion of Rupido's headlight.

Rupido faces up to three years in prison for the charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries as a third-degree felony.

He was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond Wednesday afternoon by Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.