A traffic stop of a vehicle that had no registration stickers led to the arrest of its driver on a drug charge.

Anthony Concepcion Sablan, 33, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance following his arrest early Wednesday morning.

Police stopped him in Tumon after they spotted the vehicle, a silver Honda Accord, lacking registration stickers at 3:44 a.m. Along with Sablan, there was also a female passenger in the vehicle.

Sablan told police he had lost his driver's license but the officer ran a check that showed his driver's license had been expired for two years, the prosecution stated in Superior Court of Guam documents.

Asked what was in the vehicle, Sablan allegedly told police there was marijuana in the car and added, after hesitating, there also was "ice," or methamphetamine, inside his pouch.

Sablan indicated the pouch was probably on the passenger floorboard and that it contained about a gram of meth. He told police the meth was his and not his passenger's.

Officers retrieved a blue pouch from the passenger-side floorboard. They also found a clear plastic bag in the pouch contained approximately 3.6 grams of a white crystalline substance suspected to be meth.

Sablan then told police he had three active warrants for his arrest. He later wrote a statement admitting ownership of the "ice," court documents state. Drug paraphernalia were also found in the car, the prosecution stated in court documents.